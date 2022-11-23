Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton 43-42 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis The Badgers won despite shooting just 23.7% from the floor and 6 of 27 from 3-point range. Kobe Elvis scored 16 points to lead the Flyers. The game down to the final seconds. Max Klesmit blocked a runner from Elvis in the final seconds. The Badgers then forced a shot-clock violation on Dayton’s final possession. Dayton had its own offensive struggles, shooting 6 of 29 in the first half and 4 for 27 from 3-point range for the game.

