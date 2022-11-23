Wentz returns to Commanders practice, not as starting QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders only without his old role as starting quarterback. Coach Ron Rivera selected Taylor Heinicke as the team’s starter moving forward after beating Houston for a fourth win in five games. Wentz had surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand last month and only Wednesday was designated to return from injured reserve. He’s not expected to back up or even be in uniform for Washington’s game this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Wentz is still hosting Thanksgiving dinner at his house for several teammates and is trying not to let the benching change his personality.

