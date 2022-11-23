Wake Forest routs winless South Carolina State 105-71

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 19 points to lead six in double figures and Wake Forest rolled to a 103-71 victory over winless South Carolina State. Wake Forest (5-1) bounced back from its only loss this season, a 77-75 overtime defeat to LMU at the Jamaica Classic Championship. The Demon Deacons shot 68% (36 of 53) from the floor and made 24 of 31 free throws against South Carolina State. Lesown Hallums scored 14 points for South Carolina State (0-6), which also had six score in double figures.

