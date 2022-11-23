Vikings seek quick bounce back vs. stout Patriots defense

The Minnesota Vikings have a short week to bounce back from a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys that dropped them to 8-2. They host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. The Patriots are 6-4 and coming off a 10-3 win over the New York Jets made possible by an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown by Marcus Jones with 5 seconds left. The Vikings are favored by 2½ points according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Patriots linebacker Matt Judon leads the NFL with 13 sacks. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took a career-high seven sacks last week against the Cowboys.

