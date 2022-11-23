Thompson leads No. 11 Hoosiers past Little Rock 87-68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Race Thompson scored a season-high 20 points despite getting bloodied in the first half and led No. 11 Indiana past Little Rock 87-68. Freshman Malik Reneau scored 10 points in his starting debut for the Hoosiers who are 5-0 for the second straight season. Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis sat out with a sore back. Myron Gardner had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Trojans. D.J. Smith led Little Rock with 20 points. The Trojans were within seven midway through the second half but Indiana pulled away with 14-1 spurt.

