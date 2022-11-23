Tatum has 37 points, 13 rebounds, Celtics beat Mavs 125-112
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 13 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 31 points to help the NBA-best Boston Celtics bounce back from a rare loss and beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-112. The Celtics have a league-leading 14 wins. They had won nine straight before losing to the Bulls on Monday. Luka Doncic scored 42 points for the Mavericks. They had beaten Boston four straight times. Three of the wins came on a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and two of those were with no time at all on the clock.