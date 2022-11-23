Rivalry week should bring SEC bowl forecast into clear focus
By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s rivalry week for most of the Southeastern Conference. It’s also a chance for everyone to either avoid or add to the powerhouse league’s recent chaos. Thirteen of 14 SEC teams are eyeing various levels of postseason play. Auburn, Missouri and Vanderbilt need unexpected victories to become bowl-eligible. Given how games have unfolded the last two weeks, no one should be surprised by any outcome during this holiday weekend.