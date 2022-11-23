Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor

The Texas Rangers have hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy’s staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach for the Rangers from 2009-15, when they made their only two World Series appearances. He spent the past five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. Moore spent the past 16 years with the Royals, where he was named GM in May 2006 and also served as president of baseball operations before getting fired in September.

