No. 7 Baylor lot of helpers in 89-60 win over McNeese State
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
WACO, Texas (AP) — True freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points, Adam Flagler added 13 with nine assists and seventh-ranked Baylor pulled away from McNeese State for a 89-60 victory. LJ Cryer had 16 points for the 4-1 Bears. The Bears had 30 assists on their 34 made field goals. Dale Bonner had 12 assists with seven points. Langston Love scored 11 points. Jonathan Massie and Zach Scott each had 12 points for 2-4 McNeese State.