No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52
By JACOB BENGE
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova led six in double figures with 18 points as No. 4 Ohio State won its fifth straight to start the season 105-52 over Wright State Wednesday. The Buckeyes shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They jumped ahead 4-3 after nearly the first two minutes and the Raiders couldn’t pull any closer the rest of the way. Madison Greene scored a season-high 17 points, Taylor Mikesell and Cotie McMahon added 16 apiece and Taylor Thierry posted 15 points. Mikulasikova scored 11 points in the second quarter as Ohio State went on a 17-2 run. McMahon and Rikki Harris had five steals apiece. Isabelle Bolender led Wright State with 13 points. Bryce Nixon added 11 and Columbus native Lauren Scott scored 1.