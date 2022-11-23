Joely Rodríguez, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $2M contract

BOSTON (AP) — Joely Rodríguez agreed to a 2 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. It includes a team option for 2024. Rodríguez gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and the Red Sox option is for $4.25 million with a $500,000 buyout. The 31-year-old left-hander was 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA last season for the New York Mets. He struck out 57 and walked 26 in 50 1/3 innings while allowing three home runs. Rodríguez is 5-9 with a 4.56 ERA in 157 relief appearances for Philadelphia, Texas, the New York Yankees and Mets.

