Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer at 20.4 points per game coming in, had nine points and 12 rebounds. Michigan hosts No. 4 Virginia on Tuesday then heads to London for a game against Kentucky on Dec. 4 before opening Big Ten play. Gabe Watson had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Tigers and Trace Young added 13 points with 10 rebounds.

