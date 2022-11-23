FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 12

Taylor Heinicke remains under center for the Washington Commanders for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The stock on Dameon Pierce is trending down. The Texans are big underdogs against the Miami Dolphins and Houston’s offensive expectations are on the low end once again. Since Week 7 with Heinicke under center, Terry McLaurin has a stellar 31.6% target share for 8.6 targets per game and a whopping 52.0% air yards share. His yards-per-route-run rate is an elite 2.93. Curtis Samuel’s target share is less appealing at 16.2%, but he is still averaging 3.2 carries per game in that span (for 20.2 yards).

