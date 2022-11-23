Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith says each starter is facing surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the weak NFC South.

