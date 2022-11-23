Big upset puts global spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s players

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s shocking upset of Lionel Messi and Argentina suddenly put the Green Falcons in the international spotlight. Saudi Arabia has no big names like Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The squad is instead full of domestic league players under a French coach that has jumped around several teams. Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari became instant national heroes with second-half goals in the 2-1 victory over the Argentines. Both play for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia’s top league. And so does goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais. He preserved the win with a pair of late saves.

