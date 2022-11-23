Belgium politician wears ‘One Love’ armband at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Belgium’s foreign minister wore a “One Love” armband when she met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at her country’s World Cup match against Canada. Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband that is regarded as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. FIFA has prevented captains of Belgium and six other European teams from wearing the item at the World Cup in Qatar. They wanted to wear it as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record. Lahbib posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing the band on her left arm. She wrote “My heart goes out to our Red Devils!”

