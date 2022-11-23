Back at Ford Field, Bills face surging Lions

DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are back in Detroit and this time, they’re facing the suddenly surging Lions. The NFL shifted Buffalo’s previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow across Western New York. The Bills beat the Browns, ending a two-game losing streak. Buffalo is tied with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East. Detroit has won three straight for the first time in five years. The Lions are hoping they can upset Buffalo to end a five-game losing streak on Thanksgiving.

