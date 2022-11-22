Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program. Wisconsin-Whitewater was an NCAA Division III runner-up under Bullis in 2019 and lost in the semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 this season and fell 33-28 to Aurora in the first round of the playoffs. Bullis joined Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2008 as an assistant on a staff headed by current Kansas coach Lance Leipold. Wisconsin-Whitewater won national titles in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014 when Bullis was an assistant on Leipold’s staff.

