Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:02 PM

Verplancken leads Weber State over Abilene Christian 77-67

KION

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. had 19 points and Weber State beat Abilene Christian 77-67 in the Vegas 4 on Tuesday night.

Verplancken shot 6 for 12 with four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (2-3). Junior Ballard added 13 points, hitting all eight of this free throws. Daniel Rouzan scored 12, making 6 of 7 shots.

The Wildcats (2-3) were led by Cameron Steele with 16 points. Hunter Jack Madden and Tobias Cameron both scored 13.

The game was was tied 40-40 at the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content