Tunisia holds Denmark 0-0 as Arab teams impress at World Cup
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup. The result came three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset and before a stadium filled almost entirely with Tunisia supporters in another big result for Arab nations competing at the first World Cup in the Middle East. An expert save shortly before halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw. The match marked Christian Eriksen’s return to a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.