Starling leads second-half rally for Irish in 82-66 win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman JJ Starling scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, Nate Laszewski had 22 and Notre Dame pulled way in the final 10 minutes to beat Bowling Green 82-66. Starling eclipsed his previous career high of 17 in his young collegiate career, hitting 10 of 11 shots, all but one inside the arc. He gave the Fighting Irish their final lead with 9 1/2 minutes remaining with a bucket, scoring eight points in a 23-4 game-ending run. Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin added 12 points and Dane Goodwin 11 for Notre Dame. Samari Curtis led the Falcons with 14 points, Leon Ayers III added 13 as did Rashun Agee.

