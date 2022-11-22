Rutgers jumps out early, cruises past Rider 76-46

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Cam Spencer added 19 points and Rutgers rolled to a 76-46 victory over Rider. Rutgers (4-1) shot 45% from the floor after shooting just 38% in its six-point loss against Temple in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Omoruyi opened the second half with a dunk, sparking a 31-13 run for a 30-point lead with about seven minutes remaining. Omoruyi had 13 points during the stretch. Dwight Murray Jr. scored 17 points for Rider (1-4), which finished 15-of-60 (25%) shooting overall.

