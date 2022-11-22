Rattler, Uiagalelei follow similar paths into rivalry game

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and Clemson counterpart DJ Uiagalelei have been on similar journeys as both prepare for what could be their only college matchup. The two were both prep stars out West and came to college with outsized expectations for success before adversity on the field changed their course. Now, each has the chance to showcase their recoveries when the Gamecocks face the seventh-ranked Tigers in the state’s most highly anticipated sporting event. Rattler is coming off a school record six touchdown passes in South Carolina’s 63-38 win over then-No. 5 Tennessee. Uiagalelei has led Clemson to its 12th straight 10-win season.

