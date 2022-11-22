No. 21 Tx Tech holds Louisville to lowest score since 1948

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 15 points and No. 21 Texas Tech held Louisville to its lowest point total in 74 years in a 70-38 victory in the Maui Invitational. The Red Raiders turned in their most dominating defensive performance since holding Incarnate Word to 37 points in 2018. Louisville was held scoreless for more than 10 minutes spanning the halves and finished with their fewest points since a 62-34 loss to Xavier in 1948. El Ellis and Jae’Lyn Withers each scored seven points for the Cardinals.

