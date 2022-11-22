Nembhard’s 25 carry Creighton past Arkansas in Maui thriller

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational. Trey Alexander made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left for Creighton, which will play for the title against either No. 14 Arizona or No. 17 San Diego State. The Bluejays and Razorbacks played an electrifying second half worthy of a March Madness matchup. Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons.

