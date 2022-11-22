Mizzou seeking bowl eligibility against rival Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The situation could not seem simpler for Missouri heading into Friday’s rivalry game with Arkansas: Win and the Tigers qualify for a bowl game, lose and they’re sitting home for the holidays. Yet there is more riding on the outcome than the chance to play one more game in December in balmy weather. The Tigers are still trying to return their program to SEC prominence even after qualifying for bowl games in each of coach Eli Drinkwitz’s first two seasons. And finishing .500 against a rugged schedule could be considered a sign of progress. A second straight loss to the Razorbacks would give the Tigers their first losing season since 2016.

