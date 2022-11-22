Michael Penix Jr. on cusp of record season for Washington
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has made as strong a case as anyone for Pac-12 offensive player of the year honors. Penix can put an exclamation point on his stellar season Saturday when the 12th-ranked Huskies face Washington State in the Apple Cup. Penix is averaging 356.5 yards per game passing. He has a total of 3,869 yards in 11 games for Washington and with two more big games, Penix could top Cody Pickett’s once seemingly untouchable school record of 4,458 set in 2002.