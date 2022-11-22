Michael Penix Jr. on cusp of record season for Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has made as strong a case as anyone for Pac-12 offensive player of the year honors. Penix can put an exclamation point on his stellar season Saturday when the 12th-ranked Huskies face Washington State in the Apple Cup. Penix is averaging 356.5 yards per game passing. He has a total of 3,869 yards in 11 games for Washington and with two more big games, Penix could top Cody Pickett’s once seemingly untouchable school record of 4,458 set in 2002.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.