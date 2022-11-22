Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and left Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw at the World Cup. It was Lewandowski’s first penalty miss for the national team. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without a World Cup goal. The Poland forward was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. Ochoa came up yelling in celebration after his stop. Mexico dominated possession but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all three of El Tri’s shots on goal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.