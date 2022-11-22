LSU advances to title game of Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Adam Miller made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, KJ Williams added 19 points and LSU beat Akron 73-58 in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic. Williams, who scored 33 points in a tournament opener, picked up his third foul with 17 minutes left in the game but didn’t get called for another in playing 31 minutes. He had a team-high three steals as LSU forced Akron into 14 turnovers and 26% shooting. LSU took its first double-digit lead, 55-44, on Miller’s 3-pointer with 9:12 remaining as the Tigers started the second half by scoring 22 of the opening 31 points. Justice Hill added 14 for LSU. The Tigers shot 48% and made nine 3-pointers. Xavier Castaneda scored 28 points for Akron.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.