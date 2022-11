EL PASO, Texas — Tae Hardy scored 20 points as UTEP beat Alcorn State 73-61 in overtime. Hardy made 5 of 16 shots and 10 of 14 free throws for the Miners (3-1), but he missed all seven of his 3-pointers. Calvin Solomon scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Shamar Givance scored 10. The Braves (2-2) were led by Dominic Brewton with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

