Frappart becomes 1st woman ref for men’s World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Stephanie Frappart of France became the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match on Tuesday night when Mexico played Poland. Frappart was the fourth official for the game at Doha’s 974 Stadium. Frappart joins Japan’s Yamashita Yoshimi and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga as the three women among the 36 referees selected for the tournament. Brazil’s Neuza Back, Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt are among 69 assistant referees.

