Curbelo, St. John’s wins Legends, top Syracuse 76-69 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored a career-high 23 points, Joel Soriano (19 points, 14 rebounds) and David Jones (18 and 13) had double-doubles and St. John’s dominated overtime for a 76-69 win over Syracuse to capture the Empire Classic. Both teams had shot clock violations in the final minute of regulation before the Orange missed a contested shot at the buzzer to leave the game tied at 65. The offensive woes continued in the extra sessions before Jones made a layup midway through. Jesse Edwards quickly got those back with a pair of free throws but St. John’s reeled off six-straight points, which was too much for Syracuse to overcome. Four starters scored in double figures for Syracuse, led by Judah Mintz with 20.

