Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t go away on its own. The Vikings will put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm and upright against New England. The Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times. The Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks with 42. New England is next with 36. No player in the NFL this season has attempted more passes under pressure than Cousins with 109, according to Sportradar.

