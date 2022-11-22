Canada meets Belgium in 1st World Cup match since 1986

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Many Canadian soccer fans have been waiting for this moment their entire lives. Long an afterthought behind the hockey, Canada’s soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and it opens with a daunting opponent: Belgium, a 2018 semifinalist and the second-ranked team in the world. Canada’s only prior trip to soccer’s showcase was a scoreless, three-loss performance 36 years ago. These Canadians are led by a new generation headed by Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.