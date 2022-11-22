Boo Simmons: Nets guard jeered in 1st game in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons got his hostile homecoming in Philadelphia. Simmons was an All-Star guard in Philadelphia before back injuries and what he said were mental health issues prompted him to demand a trade. Simmons was booed from the moment he stepped on the court in Philadelphia. Sixers fans booed him and cursed at him. There were some supporters. Simmons was traded earlier this year to the Nets for James Harden. He missed Brooklyn’s first game in Philly last season with an injury.

