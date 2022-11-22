Backup QB Harris leads Ohio past Bowling Green 38-13

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — CJ Harris stepped in for injured star quarterback Kurtis Rourke and ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth to lead Ohio to a 38-13 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night for the Bobcats’ seventh-straight win. Ohio won the Mid-American Conference East Division and will play for its first league title since 1968 when it faces Toledo on Dec. 3 in Detroit. Harris ran for a pair of scores, found Sam Wiglusz for a 20-yard touchdown and Sieh Banguara took an option pitch three yards as Ohio scored 28 points in the second quarter to lead 28-7 at the half. Before the game, Ohio announced Rourke, who surpassed the 5,000 career yards passing milestone earlier this season, suffered a season-ending knee injury last week

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.