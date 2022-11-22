Atlanta United names former Seattle GM Lagerwey as president

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Seattle Sounders executive Garth Lagerwey has been named to succeed Darren Eales as Atlanta United’s president and chief executive officer. Lagerwey had been general manager and president for Seattle since 2015. Seattle won this year’s Concacaf Champions League title and MLS Cup championships in 2019 and 2016. Seattle reached two additional MLS Cup finals under Lagerwey’s leadership. Eales announced on July 15 he was leaving Atlanta United to become the chief executive officer of Newcastle United in the Premier League in England. Eales had led the front office since Atlanta United’s inception in 2014, including its 2018 MLS Cup title.

