BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Shock and sadness engulfed the streets of Argentina’s capital as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a stunning 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Fans had woken up early to watch the match, with everyone seemingly convinced it would be an easy victory for a team on a 36-match unbeaten run.

