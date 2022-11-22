AP sources: NFL players’ union accuses teams of collusion

The NFL Players Association claims teams have colluded to avoid giving players fully guaranteed contracts. The union filed the grievance last month, two people with knowledge of it, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because it’s a legal matter. NFL general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo informing teams of the union’s formal allegation on Oct. 20, one of the people said. A league spokesman declined comment. The NFLPA didn’t immediately respond to messages. The union claims owners and team executives agreed not to offer fully guaranteed deals after the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract in March.

