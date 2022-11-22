Alphonso Davies fully fit for Canada’s World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada winger Alphonso Davies is fully fit and on track to start his nation’s World Cup opener against Belgium on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old Davies has recovered from a strained right hamstring. He was hurt while playing for Bayern Munich on Nov. 5. Canada coach John Herdman says that goalkeeper Milan Borjan is expected back in full training Tuesday after feeling an abdominal issue in Thursday’s 2-1 friendly win over Japan.

