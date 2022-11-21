Wembanyama Tracker: 2 more wins, plus a World Cup berth

Victor Wembanyama’s season for Metropolitans 92 in the French league keeps getting better. He’s scored at least 30 points in his last two games, and his team has now won seven consecutive contests. That’s helped them pull into a first-place tie with Cholet with a 7-1 record. He also averaged 19.5 points in a pair of wins earlier this month for the French national team over Lithuania and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Those victories helped France clinch a spot in the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

By The Associated Press

