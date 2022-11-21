NEW YORK — Led by Jace Carter’s 28 points, the UIC Flames defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 77-71 on Monday night. The Flames are now 3-2 on the season, while the Skyhawks fell to 2-4.

By The Associated Press

