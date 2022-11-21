Spain defender Carvajal misses World Cup practice with flu

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defender Dani Carvajal hasn’t practiced because of the flu two days before Spain’s debut at the World Cup. The Spanish soccer federation didn’t provide more details Monday about the condition of the right back. His absence comes as regular starting striker Álvaro Morata returned to practice after his own bout with the flu. Central defender Hugo Guillamón trained separately and was unlikely to be available for Wednesday’s opening match. He is nursing a knee issue. Spain faces Costa Rica in its first game in Group E. It then plays against Germany and Japan.

