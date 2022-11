INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Portland will host a women’s Final Four for the first time after the NCAA women’s basketball committee chose the Oregon city for the 2030 national semifinals. The other four cities selected for the Final Four from 2027 through 2031 all have hosted in the past. Columbus, Ohio, will hold it in 2027, Indianapolis in 2028, San Antonio in 2029 and Dallas in 2031. Dallas is hosting this season’s Final Four in April.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.