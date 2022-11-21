Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaasen scored late to give the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over Senegal at the World Cup. Gakpo rose to glance in a cross by Frenkie de Jong in the 84th minute with the Dutch team’s first effort on target in the Group A game. Klaasen added a second right at the end of eight minutes of stoppage time. The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes. But Senegal predictably missed injured forward Saio Mane to provide the finishing touch.

