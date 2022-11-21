Mullins, WSU ride parade of 3s past E. Washington 82-56

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins scored a career-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Washington State avenged last year’s loss beating Eastern Washington 82-56. The Cougars led 36-21 at the break and kept the pressure on. Mullins sank his fifth 3 of the second half with 8:55 left and the Cougars led 67-44. He was 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half. Steele Venters scored 20 points shooting 5 for 7 from 3-point range for the Eagles.

