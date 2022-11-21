Houston Christian’s only head football coach resigns

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Christian coach Vic Shealy has resigned after a decade as the only head football at the FCS program that was known as Houston Baptist until a name change in September. His resignation was announced Monday. Shealy was the longest-tenured coach in the Southland Conference. The Huskies finished 2-9 this season after going 0-11 in 2021. Shealy was named the school’s first coach in April 2012, and the Huskies first went through a seven-game developmental season in 2013 when the records and statistics were considered unofficial. They are 18-75 overall since their inaugural FCS season in 2014.

