Harris leads Charleston Southern over Bethune-Cookman 78-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Claudell Harris Jr. had 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-63 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Harris was 7 of 14 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Buccaneers (2-2). RJ Johnson scored 15 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six assists. The Wildcats (2-3) were led in scoring by Joe French, who finished with 16 points and two steals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.