Australia coach in jovial mood before opening World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The daunting prospect of having to face defending World Cup champion France in his team’s opening match certainly hasn’t affected Australia coach Graham Arnold’s sense of humor. France defender Ibrahima Konaté said he didn’t know any of the names in Australia’s squad so Arnold questioned the player’s television habits. He says “Doesn’t he have Paramount Plus?” Arnold was referring to the media platform that broadcasts A-League soccer. The response drew plenty of laughter but Arnold pretty quickly turned serious again. He says “that’s something that’s their point of view.”

