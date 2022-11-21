76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games. Embiid joins teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philly stars sidelined by injuries. The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixer Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Embiid is the reigning NBA scoring champion and also will miss Wednesday’s game in Charlotte. The Sixers said Monday that Embiid’s status beyond those absences will be evaluated “in the coming days.” Embiid was injured late in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota when he tripped over fallen teammate Georges Niang and crumbled to the court.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.